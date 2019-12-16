Rahul Gandhi insulted Indira Gandhi with his anti-Savarkar remarks, says BJP

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday night said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had “insulted” his grandmother and late prime minister Indira Gandhi by his utterances on VD Savarkar.

He also said the country will never forgive Rahul Gandhi for the remarks even if he wants to apologise.

Mr Hussain was speaking at the Savarkar memorial in Shivaji Park in Dadar on the occasion of the culmination of the Mumbai BJP’s march from suburban Borivali.

Many BJP leaders, including city unit BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, joined the march which began from the western suburb of Borivali, which is 28 km away from Dadar, at 4 pm.

“By his comments on Savarkar, Rahul Gandhi has insulted his own grandmother who had hailed the contribution of Savarkar in the freedom struggle,” Mr Hussain said.

Even if Rahul Gandhi wants to apologise for his remarks, the country will never forgive him, the former Union minister added.

Rahul Gandhi had triggered a political storm by saying that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not “Rahul Savarkar”, and he will never apologise for speaking the truth.

He had made the remarks at a rally in Delhi on Saturday while rejecting the BJP’s demand for apology over his “rape in India” barb.