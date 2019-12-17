Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray compares Jamia crackdown to Jallianwala Bagh

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the alleged police atrocities against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, the Maharashtra Chief Minister compared the Jamia crackdown with Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

“India will be the country of largest youth. By 2022. It is youth bomb and don’t try to explode that,” Thackeray was quoted as saying. Nation is witnessing massive solidarity campus protests after the brutal police crackdown on students of Jamia on Sunday. It should be noted that the Shiv Sena had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha and staged walkout in Rajya Sabha.