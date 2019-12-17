Realme X2 with quad rear cameras launched in India : Price and Features

Realme X2 has been launched in India as the company’s latest smartphone. Originally called the Realme XT 730G, the Realme X2 comes with gaming-focussed Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The smartphone, which was launched in China in September, also features a Hawk Eye AI quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor. The Realme X2 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and a waterdown model of the Realme X2 Pro that was launched last month. Other key highlights of the new Realme phone include VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology, Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos sound certification, NFC support, and a 3D Glass Body.

The Realme X2 price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. There is also the top-of-the-line, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. All three variants come in Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White colour options. Moreover, the phone will go on sale starting Friday, December 20 through Flipkart and Realme India online store. It will soon be made available via offline stores.