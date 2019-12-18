“Rahul Gandhi a ‘Pakistan agent’ ,Congress trying to provoke one community”,says BJP MLA

Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a ‘Pakistan agent’ and said that Congress is trying to provoke one community.

“Pakistani agents (Congress) are misleading the people, Rahul Gandhi is basically from Pakistan and he is a Pakistani agent. Atrocities are taking place against Hindu girls in Pakistan, Afghanistan,” Yatnal told reporters.

“Congress and so-called pseudo-secular parties are trying to provoke one community of the people,” he added.

Yatnal, who is MLA from Vijayapura, also said that on Saturday BJP will organise a mammoth rally in Vijayapura and tell the people regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).