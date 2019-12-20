Latest Newscelebrities

TV couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal get into snow fight : Watch Video

Dec 20, 2019, 09:55 am IST
Less than a minute

TV couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, who have been married for almost four years now, never ceases to give their fans serious relationship goals. The couple loves travelling the world together and shares adorable pictures of them on Instagram.

While the two are quite active on social media, they recently shared a video where they were seen getting involved in a fight, that too in public. Well, before fans get heartbroken, let us clarify that all is well in the couple’s paradise.

Sanaya and Mohit, who are enjoying their winter holidays in the US, indulged in a cute snow fight. The actress shared a video on Instagram wherein she initiated the fight while Mohit took revenge by throwing a snowball back at his lady. The video has now gone viral online.

View this post on Instagram

Got you Mr Sehgal @itsmohitsehgal . Winter is here ?? ? ??.

A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close