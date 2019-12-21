Adult website Pornhub released its annual report: See India’s rank in porn watching

The popular adult site ‘Pornhub’ which streams adult videos has released its annual report. India is not in the top ten list in the report in porn watching.

In 2018’s report India was ranked in third position. But the telecom service providers has blocked pornographic websites in 2018 in india. This was done after the union government gave strict instructions.

As per the Pronhub annual report 2018, India was in the third position in porn watching. In 2019 India is in the 15th position.

USA is in the top position followed by Japan, UK, Canada and France.

India has over 300 million web users and watching porn is something that is fairly common for anyone with access to an internet connection