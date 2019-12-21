Chief Minister is provoking’ people against citizenship law accuses BJP state president

Satish Poonia, the state committee president of BJP Rajasthan unit has accused that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is provoking people of the state against the union government by giving statements against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

” The Chief Minister is misleading people and provoking them against the narendra modi led government. He should assure people that the government will not let law and order get disturbed in the state”, said Satish poonia in a statement.

Poonia accuses that the CM is misleading people against the act for his vote bank politics.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is opposing the CAA saying it is unconstitutional. Ashok Gehlot is scheduled to hold a peace march in Jaipur on Sunday . The march is aimed at giving a message of peace and harmony among all communities in the state.