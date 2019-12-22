Bollywood film industry is divided over Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests

India is witnessing a violent and massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the Parliament. And Bollywood film industry is no exception.

The Bollywood film industry stands divided in the case of CAA and protest against that. many Bollywood celebrities have came forward supporting the protests and even participated in the massive rally held at Mumbai.

My appeal to all wonderful students of India – Protest is your right. But Protecting India is your duty.??? pic.twitter.com/WkCQCfZEEz — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 20, 2019

But many other celebrities has supported CAA and even criticized the protests.

The news from #UttarPradesh of beatings, detentions, discriminatory profiling of Muslims, torture and the rising death tolls is shameful and horrifying. Signals an utter break down of the rule of law. Ajay Bisht has turned UP police into a rogue force. #SackAdityanathGovt #Shame — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 21, 2019

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has supported the Act. Kirron Kher, the wife of Anupam Kher was BJP MP from Chandigarh in 2014. Another popular actor Paresh Rawal who was also BJP MP from Gujarat in 2014 has extended his support to the Act. Actor Vivek Oberoi, producer Ashok Pandit, has also supported the Act and declined the protests.

Meanwhile actors Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha,Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Ali Fazal Shabana Azmi, Kabir Khan, Swara Bhasker , Sushant Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ishaan Khattaer, Hritik Roshan and Siddharth has severely criticized the Act.