Anti-CAA protests : Rahul Gandhi calls students and youth to join Rajghat protest

Congress party will hold a protest at Delhi’s Raj Ghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, at 3 pm today against the amended citizenship law that fast-tracks the process of granting citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring countries.

This is the first time a large number of leaders of the party led by Sonia Gandhi, including her son and party MP Rahul Gandhi, would be hitting the streets after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill sailed through both houses of parliament over a week ago.

“Dear students and youth of India, it’s not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re Indian and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 pm at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah (sic),” Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning.

Congress leaders have come under criticism for not coming out in large numbers to support those who are in the frontlines of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Barring the party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who joined protesters at India Gate last week, few other Congress leader were seen on the streets.