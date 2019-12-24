Poolside pictures of Kajal Aggarwal goes viral : See pics

The poolside pictures shared by South indian actress Kajal Aggarwal has been rocking internet. The actress is taking social media by storm with her happy photos from the picturesque location.

Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying quality time with her family in Maldives. She is accompanied by her parents, sister Nisha and her family.

Kajal Aggarwal recently shot for her portions in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, directed by Shankar. In the film, she is rumoured to be playing the role of an octogenarian.