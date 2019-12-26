“RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata”,says Rahul Gandhi over ‘no detention centre’ remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that there are no detention centres in India, accusing the PM of lying to “Bharat Mata”. He also attached a video clip on Twitter, in which PM Modi can be seen saying that “Congress and urban Naxals are spreading rumours about detention centres as there are no such detention centres in India”. The clip also shows a purported detention centre being constructed in Assam. “RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with the hashtag ‘Jhoot Jhoot Jhoot (lies, lies, lies).