Rahul Gandhi’s stunning dance performance in tribal dance ceremony goes viral : Watch Video

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has a different style in Raipur today. In the National Tribal Dance Festival held in Raipur, the former Congress President was seen performing tribal dances on the beat of Dholak. With a dholak around his neck and a traditional crown on his head, Rahul was seen smiling at the song being sung in the lingua franca.

By wearing a traditional tiara, hanging a drum around the neck, Rahul Gandhi beat the rhythm with folk songs

On this occasion, the former Congress president said that today I have come here to listen to you.

Rahul Gandhi said that “I am happy that the government of Chhattisgarh is working together with you”.

Video Credit : Kanak News

Video Credit : YOYO TV