Rahul Gandhi’s stunning dance performance in tribal dance ceremony goes viral : Watch Video

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has a different style in Raipur today. In the National Tribal Dance Festival held in Raipur, the former Congress President was seen performing tribal dances on the beat of Dholak. With a dholak around his neck and a traditional crown on his head, Rahul was seen smiling at the song being sung in the lingua franca.
By wearing a traditional tiara, hanging a drum around the neck, Rahul Gandhi beat the rhythm with folk songs
On this occasion, the former Congress president said that today I have come here to listen to you.
Rahul Gandhi said that “I am happy that the government of Chhattisgarh is working together with you”.
Video Credit : Kanak News
Video Credit : YOYO TV
Post Your Comments