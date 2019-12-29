Groom killed over filming women at his wedding

A young man was gunned down on his wedding function. The shocking incident took place in Peshawar in Pakistan on Saturday. The man was shot after he got involved in a dispute relating to the filming of women at the function.

As per reported the incident took place after an argument about recording of video of a women dancing at the function. A guest who got offended by the act gunned down the groom.

The accused fled the scene. The accused include one of the brothers-in-law of the groom.