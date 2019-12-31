Bus carrying Malayalees falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh: Several injured

At least 21 students from Kerala suffered injuries as a bus carrying them fall into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh. The accident took place on the national highway in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

The bus carrying 58 passengers including 55 college students from Kerala and 3 teachers was skidded off the road and slipped into a deep gorge. The students and teachers were going to Manali from Kerala on a college tour.

The condition tow students is said to be serious. All the injured were admitted in the Bilaspur Regional Hospital.