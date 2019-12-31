UP Police seeks ban on PFI for playing major role in CAA protests

Uttar Pradesh Police has written to the Centre seeking a ban on the organisation. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh has written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

Singh informed the MHA in the letter that investigations have found PFI’s involvement in the violent protests took place in the state on December 19 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The DGP, in the letter, requested to “impose a ban on the Popular Front of India”.

Investigations conducted by the UP Police found that the PFI played a key role in instigating violence in the state in the wake of the amended citizenship law coming into effect.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today said: “It was especially the Popular Front of India that was behind all the damage done to property, arson and anarchy in the state. Such organisations will not be allowed to flourish here; they will be banned.”