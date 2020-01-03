Actress Monalisa stunning in her latest bikini photoshoot ,pics goes viral : See Pics

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently vacationing with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, in Lonavala’s Aamby Valley.Monalisa has been sharing some awe-inspiring pictures of their short holiday on social media. She enjoys a massive following on Instagram and often keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts.

Monalisa amazes her fans with hot and sexy swimwear pictures as she poses in a few glamorous bikinis. She is seen having the time of her life on a sunny day of Lonavala. She recently took to her social media account and posted a series of pictures of herself in a perfect bikini body, donning a black two-piece and posing in an empty Jacuzzi flaunting her hot-body.