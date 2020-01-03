Actress Sara Ali Khan shares Maldives vaccation pics on Instagram : Watch Here

Sara Ali Khan had shared a bunch of pictures of herself with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan chilling in the pool. The brother-sister duo is holidaying in the Maldives and the Simmba actress is making most of her time away.

Which is why, she started the day today with another set of pool pictures! If this doesn’t give you vacay goals, we don’t know what will.

“Hello weekend,” Sara captioned a set of four pictures on Instagram where she is seen posing in a pool in a white and lime green striped bikini. In one photograph, a top-shot clicked from behind, Sara is seen sitting at the edge of an infinity pool looking into the sea in front of her.

In another, she is seen emerging from the pool after a dip, while in yet another, she is seen making a splash in the clear green water.

Though Ibrahim isn’t with her in the pool today, we saw the siblings chilling in the pool, courtesy Sara’s earlier Instagram post. Sharing a set of three pictures on Instagram, Sara wrote, “When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing.”