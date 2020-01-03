Stock Market: Sesnsex, Nifty slips down

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices ended trading in loss on Friday. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in red.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,464.61 slipping by 162.03 points or 0.39%. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 12,223.80 declining by 58.40 points or 0.48%.

The top gainers in market were Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Dr.Reddys Labs and Tata Consultancy Services.

The top losers in market were Zee Entertainments, Asian Paints, SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, and Axis Bank.