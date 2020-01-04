Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

A day after hundreds of people attacked the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condemned it, saying bigotry is dangerous and love is its only known antidote.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, “The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible and must be condemned unequivocally. Bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders.

Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote.”

His remarks came a day after the Gurudwara was attacked by a Muslim mob while Sikh devotees were stuck inside the shrine.

The mob that had gathered outside raised communal and hateful slogans against the minority community and pelted stones on the shrine, videos circulated on social media showed.

Pakistani sources said the mob was led by the family of Mohammed Hassan, the man who had abducted and converted a sick girl Jagjit Kaur, to protest police action against him.

The Nankana Saheb attack is violative of the 1955 Pant-Mirza Agreement under which India and Pakistan are obliged “to make every effort to ensure that the places of worship” visited by members of their countries are properly maintained and their sanctity preserved.”