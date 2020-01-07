Finland to introduce four-day working week and six-hour days

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin will be introducing a four hour working week and six hour days soon. Also the youngest Prime Minister in the world, she calls it as a “next step” towards the work culture.

The 34-year-old leads a five party centre-left coalition – all led by women.

The Social Democratic Party leader told New Europe: “I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture. This could be the next step for us in working life.”

Currently the typical working week in Finland is eight hours a day, five days a week.

Since 1996 Finnish workers have had the right to start or finish work three hours earlier or later.