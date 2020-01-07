Mumbai students protesting against JNU violence show up with ‘Free Kashmir’ posters : Watch Video

Students have been reportedly protesting at Mumbai’s Gateway of India to show solidarity with the JNU students, following yesterday’s incident, in which masked goons ran riots on the campus severely injuring students and teachers. Surprisingly, though these protests were called to condemn the JNU violence, it had “Free Kashmir” posters on display.

Reportedly, the students of the Mumbai University and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and others who had assembled on the pavement across the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel near the Gateway of India to apparently condemn the JNU violence were surprisingly heard chanting Azaadi songs and displaying posters, leaving people to wonder what ‘Free Kashmir’ posters and these Azaadi slogans have to do with protests against JNU violence.

The presence of “Free Kashmir” poster at the protest suggests that it is not merely a students’ protest against the JNU violence, but there are anti-national forces involved in these protests. This also means the students’ protests are being hijacked and misused by the ‘tukde tukde’ gang to further their agenda of breaking up India.