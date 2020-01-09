‘Darbar’ : Rajanikanth fans offering special prayers at Tamil Nadu

When superstar Rajnikanth’s upcoming flick “Darbar” hits theaters, fans on Wednesday at Amman Temple in Madurai said special prayers for the film’s success. The fans made special offerings to the temple deity by piercing their bodies and paying the unique penance “Man Soru” for the film’s great success.

A fan praying in the temple for the film’s success said, “We held for 15 days and performed ‘Man Soru’ (eating on the floor without a plate). This will definitely lead to the film’s great success.”

The action drama is Rajinikanth’s 167th film ‘Darbar’ and fans in the temple prayed for both the film and the actor’s victory in the upcoming general election.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film features actress Nayanthara alongside Rajinikanth. Previously, she was seen in two films with Rajinikanth.