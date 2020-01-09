Watch the harrowing video of a girl running along the ledge of a building

A video of a young girl running on a thin ledge of a multi storied building is become viral on the social media. The incident took place in Tenerife, a city in Spain.

The video was taken by journalist Pia Guevara Manoslava. It has been posted on Facebook a group named ‘I Love Tenerife’.

The video clip shows the girl child running along the ledge with no barrier. She may have climbed out of the apartment’s window to reach there. She is seen running towards the apartment’s balcony, pausing for a few seconds, and then turning back.

The young girl done this frightening action when her parents were taking a shower.They are believed to be tourists from Finland .

The video has been viewed by 3.4 million times and shared 35,000 times.