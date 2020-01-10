Advisory issued for passengers by Dubai Airports

The Dubai Airports has issued a travel advisory for passengers. The Dubai airports through its Twitter page announced that some flights could be delayed and roads leading up to the airport could be congested after heavy rains lashed Dubai.

Dubai Airports advised passengers who were flying tonight or tomorrow morning to leave extra time to reach the airport. Travellers were also advised to check their flight status on airline websites.

“Heavy rainfall is expected tonight and may cause flight delays and road congestion. Customers travelling tonight or tomorrow morning are advised to leave extra time to reach the airport and to check their flight status on http://dubaiairports.ae or airline websites,” the full tweet read.