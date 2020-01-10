Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi’s ‘extensive’ pre-budget consultation

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his pre-Budget consultations with industry leaders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the “extensive” budget consultation is reserved only for PM Modi’s crony capitalist friends and not for the middle class people. Gandhi’s comments come a day after PM Modi met economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts at Niti Aayog and called for focussed efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024.

Using the hashtag “SuitBootbudget” he alleged that Modi has no interest in views or voices of such people like farmers, students, employees and small businessmen.

Taking on to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi’s most extensive budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends and the super rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, Government & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle class tax payers.”