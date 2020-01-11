Dalit girl aged 19 gang raped and murdered

The residents of a village in Modasa, Gujarat is held a protest against police for not arresting the accused in the murder of a girl who was gang raped and murdered.

The victim had gone missing on December 31 and her body was found on January 5. The victim aged 19 was allegedly kidnapped, gangraped and murdered before her body was hanged from a tree to make it look like a suicide.

Hundreds of locals had been sitted on a protest at the Ahmedabad civil hospital demanding arrest of the culprits and suspension of the police officer on duty. The family members refused to accept the body saying she was murdered and did not commit suicide. After an FIR was lodged, the family agreed to claim the body, .

Police has registered a case under various provisions and Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after protest by thousands of Dalits in front of the local police station.