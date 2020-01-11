“I was locked inside the room and was almost raped”,reveals BigBoss contestant

Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’ has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their television sets with its blockbuster episodes. The popular reality show is doing quite well in terms of TRPs. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone visited the ‘BB 13’ house to promote her new film ‘Chhapaak’. She was accompanied by her co-star Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life ‘Chhapaak’ is based.

The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestants shared their personal stories when advances were made on them. Arti Singh revealed that she was locked inside a house and a rape attempt was made on her at the age of 13. She said that her hands are shivering while sharing her molestation story. The confession left all the housemates teary-eyed.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh also shared that they were molested during their childhood. Deepika Padukone appreciated the contestants for sharing their vulnerability and moments.