Indian Army to deploy six Apache attack choppers on Pakistan border

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday announced that six Army Apache attack helicopters would be deployed on the Pakistan borders to help the Indian security forces personnel stationed there. The Army chief further said that the choppers would be deployed at locations where there is a threat of armoured columns.

While speaking to media, General Naravane said, “Six Army Apache attack choppers would be given to an Army unit on the western borders from where there is a greater threat from armoured columns.”

Explaining why the rebalancing of deployment of the forces and weapons is being carried out, the Army chief said that the Indian Army is more than ready to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“If Parliament wants that area should be taken we will definitely do so and action will be taken accordingly,” added Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.