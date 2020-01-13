“Unfortunately, the prime minister of the country does not have the guts to do this”: Rahul Gandhi challenges Prime Minister

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has come challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former AICC president Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister to address university students and tell them what he is intended to do for the economy.

” “Narendra Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the youngsters of these universities on why the economy has become a disaster, why has it become a basket case and why unemployment in India is at its highest in 50 years,”said Rahul Gandhi.

” Unfortunately, the prime minister of the country does not have the guts to do this”, added Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister to stand at the universities ‘without his police’ and ‘ without his infrastructure’.

” Prime Minister is doing biggest disservice to nation by distracting and dividing people of India’, accused Rahul Gandhi.