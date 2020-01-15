J&K : Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist gunned down in encounter with security forces

A top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Wednesday. Sources told News Nation that the self-styled ‘district commander’ of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in the gun battle.

The encounter took place after the forces received a tip-off about the whereabouts of the terrorist. The terrorist was cornered in Gundana forest area of Doda in Jammu region. The encounter was on since late last night. It finally got over at around 10:30 am on Wednesday.