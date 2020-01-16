5000 Camels shot dead in Australia to protect water resources

A herd of 5000 camels was killed by helicopter-borne marksmen in a span of 5 days. Authorities say the camels were threatening indigenous communities in drought-stricken areas of southern Australia. Authorities earlier had plans to kill 10,000 but the numbers were cut short later.

As the bush fire spreads through Australia the feral herds moved southwards to the aboriginal dwellings were the water scarcity is already worst. There are around 2,300 indigenous people in the arid northwest of South Australia. Large herds of camels stock around water holes filling their tanks. As per authorities weak camels often could not get out from the water holes and die there contaminating water sources.

“As custodians of the land, we need to deal with an introduced pest in a way that protects valuable water supplies for communities and puts the lives of everyone, including our young children, the elderly, and native flora and fauna first,” said Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands General Manager Richard King.