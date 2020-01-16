UAE bans import of eggs,chicks and meat products from these countries

UAE on Wednesday announced that it has banned the import of birds, some eggs and meat products from Hungary and Slovakia.Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said the decision was taken following a notification from the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) on the outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu, H5N2, in the two countries.

Accordingly, the ministry has banned “the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs, meats and meat products and non-heat-treated wastes from Hungary and Slovakia”.It has also regulated the import of poultry meat and non-heat-treated products, requiring a health certificate for the export of meat and meat products from the two countries to release consignments into the UAE.

A health certificate will be needed for the import of eggs, the ministry added.However, thermally-treated poultry products (meat and eggs) have been cleared for import from all parts of Hungary and Slovakia.