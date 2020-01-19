‘Narendra Modi is the flag bearer of Indian culture, tradition’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the the “flag bearer” of Indian culture and tradition. He said this while addressing an event organised by Vedanta Bharati .

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is touring the globe as the flag bearer of the Indian culture and tradition” said Shah. He pointed out that Modi took a holy dip in the Ganga river and attended Ganga Aarti in Varanasi before taking oath as Prime Minister. Also Modi had sent red sanders to the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal for special prayers to be performed on behalf of the government of India.

The Prime Minister had on August 4 2014 offered puja at the famous fifth century Pashupatinath temple. He had also donated 2,500 kg of sandalwood to the temple.

“But after a long interval we have a Prime Minister who sends across the message that we have a lot to give to the world,” he said.