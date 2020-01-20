Dubai to open World’s largest Ferris wheel this year

The world’s tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, will be completed later this year, the Dubai Media Office confirmed.Standing at over 250 metres high, the structure will be over 200 per cent taller than the first ever Ferris wheel, demonstrating Meraas’ continuous desire to push the boundaries of what’s possible with modern engineering and construction.

Meraas also confirmed that the eighth and final 450-tonne temporary spoke has been successfully removed from the structure and the last of the permanent spoke cables has been installed, as progress on the project continues unabated.