“Modi extracts wealth from India’s poor and gives it to his crony capitalist friends “: Rahul Gandhi hits out PM Modi

Former Congress president and Lok Sabha MP from Kerala Rahul Gandhi on Monday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the economic slowdown. The Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister is extracting money from poor Indians and gives it to his ‘crony capitalist friends’.

“Modi extracts wealth from India’s poor and gives it to his crony capitalist friends & the big power brokers he’s dependent on. 1% of India’s super rich, now own 4 times more wealth then i billion of India’s poor”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi has also tagged a study titled ‘Time to Care’ which claimed that the total wealth of Indian billionaires is more than full-year budget of the country. The study conducted by Oxfam claimed that world’s 2153 billionaires have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60% of the earth’s total population.