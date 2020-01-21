Actress Deepika Padukone receives Crystal Award at World Economic Forum 2020

Deepika Padukone was honoured with the Crystal Award at World Economic Forum 2020, Switzerland for her extraordinary contribution towards the cause of mental health. The founder of Live Love Laugh Foundation is the only Indian actress to feature in World Economic Forum, Davos 2020 winners list. Her foundation aims to reduce the stigma, spread awareness and change the way we look at Mental Health.

The actress delivered an amazing speech while receiving her award. She talked about her ‘love-and-hate’ relationship with mental illness. “We need to prioritize the need of every individual including those affected by mental illness. My love hate relationship with mental illness has taught me so much, to be patient for one that you are not alone but most importantly there is hope.”

“One trillion dollars is the estimated impact of depression and mental illness on the world economy. In the time it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide,” she said.