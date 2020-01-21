Dubai announces new salary scheme,working hours for employees

The Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved a salary scheme for employees of the Government of Dubai in line with the directives of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to the new scheme, government employees will receive an average salary increase of 10%, while professional employees will receive a salary increase ranging from 9% to 16%, the state-run Dubai Media Office confirmed.

As part of providing a good work-life balance for employees, the scheme also has provisions for flexible working hours, telework, and part-time employment.

The scheme specifies a minimum wage for fresh Emirati graduates and outlines risk allowance, air ticket allowance, medical insurance, and end of service benefits.

In addition, the scheme also provides fair opportunities for promotion, transparency, and budget control, while seeking to enhance competitiveness and strategic planning for government HR needs.

The scheme, which will be effective from 1 January, 2020, is in line with Dubai’s strategy to boost the government’s working system, establish the emirate as a model for government operations, and invest in human capital to enhance productivity.

Commenting on the initiative, HH Sheikh Hamdan said: “This new salary scheme is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the ‘4th of January Document’ to further enhance government excellence by investing in human capital and retention of talent. Developing the government’s human resources and the happiness and stability of employees is a top priority.”

HH Sheikh Hamdan added: “We are significantly focused on developing people and are committed to the principles of fairness and equal opportunities. We are also keen to provide vocational education and training opportunities and career and technical education to all government employees.”