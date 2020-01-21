Indian expat wins ‘Infiniti Mega Raffle’ in Dubai

An Indian storekeeper wins Dh200,000 cash prize in the Infiniti Mega Raffle, part of the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Sreejith from India, has been buying raffle tickets every year diligently for the last 10 years and his patience has finally paid off.The moment he realised his decade-long wait for a win had finally come to an end, he was amazed.

Commenting on his stroke of luck, Sreejith said, “I couldn’t believe my ears. I have diligently purchased a raffle ticket every year for the last 10 years, with the hopes to strike lucky one day. This win means so much to me and I now believe that dreams can come true. I have two boys and a third on the way and this money will ensure that my kids have a bright future ahead of them.”

The Infiniti Mega Raffle offers DSF visitors the opportunity to drive away in an Infiniti QX50 car and Dh200,000 in cash every single day of the festival.