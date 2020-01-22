DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Ban on poultry products from this country lifted by UAE: Details Inside

Jan 22, 2020, 07:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

The ban on importing poultry products including eggs, chicks  and birds from Russia has been lifted by UAE government. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced this.

MOCCAE in a statement posted in tis website said that  the ban on all imports of live domestic and wild birds, ornamental birds, chicks and hatching eggs and their non-heat-treated by-products from Russia has been lifted. In 2019 the UAE has banned the poultry products  from certain areas of Russia after the outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu, H5N2 in Russia.

However, thermally-treated poultry products (meat and eggs) have been cleared for import from all parts of Russia. The Russian Federation for Veterinary and Agricultural Supervision confirmed the lifting of the ban by UAE on Monday.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close