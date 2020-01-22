Prime Minister to share his thoughts on Republic Day via ‘Mann ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio on Republic Day. This is the 61st episode of the ‘Mann ki Baat’, the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister.

The programme will be broadcast at six in the evening. Usually, the monthly programme is broadcast at 11 AM.

People can dial 1800-11-7800 to record their message and can write on the NaMo App Open Forum or on MyGov.

People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions. Suggestions can be given till 25th of this month. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast.