Teacher gets jail term for filming herself having sex with a teenage,uploading videos to PornHub

A former California teacher has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison after admitting to filming herself performing sex acts with a teenage female relative, and then sharing the videos on PornHub.Dawn Giannini, 50, apologized for her actions before judge Jeffrey Finnigan handed down a prison term of six years and eight months on Friday.

Giannini, formerly a fourth-grade teacher at St Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Palo Alto, previously claimed that she did not understand that was she was doing with her underage family member was wrong.During the sentencing hearing on Friday, the judge rejected that assertion, stressing that Giannini’s sexual conduct involving the teen was abnormal, reported The Daily Post.

Giannini, a mother-of-two who was married to a US Army Lt Colonel, in October 2019 pleaded not contest to four felony charges, including lewd acts with a child and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

In exchange for her pleas, prosecutors agreed to drop 15 other counts against her, according to The Almanac.The case against Giannini began unfolding in October 2018, when a student at Woodside High School recognized a female classmate from several pornographic videos that he saw on PornHub, which showed the teen engaging in sexual activities with Giannini.

The boy alerted the principal of his school, who contacted the police, resulting in Giannini’s arrest on a slew of charges, including incest, oral copulation on a child under 16 years old, penetration with a foreign object and showing porn to a child.

Giannini was accused of having a sexual relationship with the underage family member from November 2014 until November 2015, when the child was 16 or 17 years old.