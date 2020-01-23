Shaheen Bagh is a ‘mini-Pakistan’ and Delhi polls India-Pak war,says BJP leader

Sparking a new controversy BJP’s Kapil Mishra termed the sites were anti-Citizenship law protests are taking place as a ‘mini Pakistan’.

Aiming to Delhi polls he added that Pakistan has entered Shahin Bagh and the Delhi polls is a match between India and Pakistan.“Pakistan has entered Shaheen Bagh. Mini Pakistans are being created in Delhi. The Indian law is not followed in areas like Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, and Inderlok. Pakistani hooligans have captured the streets of Delhi,” Mishra said in his tweet posted in Hindi.

“India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. The contest on February 8th will be an India-Pakistan contest,” Mishra said in his first tweet. Twitter users have responded that it is unfair to drag Pakistan onto Delhi polls.