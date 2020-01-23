See the funny video of man pushing wife inside a crowded bus through window

The public transport systems either it be bus or train in India are always crowded. To enter a crowded bus or train is not an easy task.

A video of a man helping his wife to enter a crowded bus has gone viral on social media. The man pushes his wife through the window of the bus. The video is captured from West Bengal.

In the video a man shoves his wife into a crowded bus by pushing her in head-first inside via the window of the bus and then slowly the rest of the body.And he successfully completed his tasks.