Pakistani protestors plan to burn Indian Constitution on Republic Day in London

India has written to the UK authorities raising concerns over a group of Pakistani protestor’s plan to burn the Indian Constitution outside the Indian embassy in London on January 26.

The Twitter handle of the High Commission of India in London said in a Tweet: “High Commissioner called on Home Secretary Priti Patel & discussed issues of mutual interest to take forward India-UK ties. She conveyed security and safety concerns flowing from planned protests including on Republic Day at India House.”

Several members of the Indian diaspora have also been writing to various UK authorities to ban the protest. President of Overseas Friends of BJP, Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat said, “We are writing letters to Mayor of London, Met Police commissioner and Home Secretary. We are also starting a community response document to be submitted to the PM.”

Up to 5000 Pakistani protestors are expected to participate in the so-called “Rise for Kashmir” protest outside the Indian high commission building in London on January 26, India’s Republic Day.