“We made new allies but haven’t shed Hindutva”,says Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asserted that he has not left ‘Hindutva’ neither has changed his ‘colour’ despite finding new allies in the state post 2019Assembly Elections. Thackeray, whose party is considered to be a staunch supporter of Hindutva, ditched the long-term ally BJP and allied with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). “I have chosen a new political path by taking along old political rivals as allies. I have not changed my colour, my core (“Antarang”). It continues to remain saffron,” he said while addressing Shiv Sena party workers on the birth anniversary of party founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Countering criticism that left Hindutva for the sake of power, Thackeray said he took the extreme step because they were backstabbed by pre-poll allies. “We have taken the extreme step because we have been backstabbed by our old allies, they have breached our trust and failed to fulfill their commitment. They told me that I lied and tried to prove that I am a liar. This is the different path I have accepted and have joined hands with the people whom we were fighting,” he said.