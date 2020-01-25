BJP leader arrested for remarks against woman collector

BJP leader and former state minister Badrilal Yadav, who made objectionable remarks against Rajgarh Collector Nidhi Nivedita, was arrested on Friday. He was later released on bail against a personal bond of Rs 20,000.While addressing a gathering in Biaora in Rajgarh district on Wednesday, Yadav made an objectionable statement on the Rajgarh Collector. He said the Collector feeds the Congressmen on her lap and slaps BJP members. The Congress had raised strong objections to the statement made by Yadav.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Aggarwal said the party had disowned Yadav”s disputed statement. He said his parry believed in protesting democratically.

Yadav had made the speech in the presence of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, State BJP President Rakesh Singh, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and party General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. They ignored Yadav”s outrageous speech and filed an FIR against the Collector for slapping a BJP worker.

Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said that former state minister Badrilal Yadav was arrested from his residence on Friday. A case was registered against him on Thursday under Sections 294 and 188 of the IPC.Sharma said Yadav was produced before the first class judge”s court who released him on bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

Inspector D.P. Lohia, in-charge of Biaora City Police Station, said that apart from this case, Yadav was also arrested in an old case under Section 188 of the IPC. He was released on bail in this case too.

Collector Nidhi Nivedita and her deputy Priya Verma had allegedly manhandled some protesters for using abusive language against police officers and senior officials who acted against them for violating restrictive orders under Section 144. The rallyists had also physically attacked the Collector and her deputy.