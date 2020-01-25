Nation honors Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj,Padma awards announced

Former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj were awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Former PM of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth together with Indian boxing legend Mary Kom, former union minister of Defense George Fernandes, Hindustani classical singer Channulal Mishra, former Udupi Math seer Sri Vishwateertha Swamiji Sri Pejawara Athokhaja also received Padma Vibhooshan award. Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, George Fernandes, and former Udupi math seer were honored Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Former defense minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player P V Sindhu, former Nagaland chief minister S C Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig have been awarded with the Padma Bhushan, they said.

This year the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including 4 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards.34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 posthumous awardees.