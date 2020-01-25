Rahul Gandhi should lead the Congress party again,says CM Kamal Nath

Congress leaders close to Rahul Gandhi want his activism and aggression to be seen across the country again. Rahul left the presidency after the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. After a long struggle, Sonia Gandhi was given the responsibility as Executive President. His branding is being started once again before Rahul’s return. It is being started from the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan on 28 January. In fact, after losing the election in Amethi, Rahul confined himself to Wayanad, the new parliamentary constituency in Kerala. Since the Delhi rally, Team Rahul is active about his return. It was the pressure of these leaders that made Sonia Gandhi the acting president so that Rahul could be persuaded again for the post in future.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has once again advocated that the former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Rahul Gandhi should be made the Congress national president again.

CM told a national news channel, “There is consensus among party leaders that Rahul Gandhi should lead the Congress again. He should be made the Congress national president again.” Presently the CM is attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.