Sharad Pawar says BJP snooping over opposition phone calls

Nodding to Maharastra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s allegation of phone tapping by EX CM Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said it is a well-known fact that BJP government snoops over NCP and Congress leaders and through its familiarity no leader is now complaining about it. “It is not new, we all know our phones are tapped. Hence, we never thought about it seriously,” Pawar told reporters here.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had rejected on Friday Deshmukh’s allegation saying that phone tapping was not the culture of the state and his government had not given any such orders.