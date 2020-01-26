Jammu and Kashmir : 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday, the police said.

The encounter between security forces and the terrorists broke out in the morning during a cordon-and-search operation in Hari-Pari area of Tral, a police official said.

The official said a credible input was received about the presence of terrorists in the area.

“Awantipora encounter update: In the exchange of fire two terrorists have been killed. Operation is in progress. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone police said on Twitter.

It also retweeted a post that said that seven hardcore overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen outfits were arrested in a joint operation by Bandipora police, Army and CRPF.